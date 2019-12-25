Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Boyett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



February 1, 1937 - October 15, 2019

Leon Boyett passed away on October 15, 2019, at Sutter Modesto Memorial Medical Center. He was born on February 1, 1937 in Blythe California. He joined the army and served his country from 1957 to 1960, then was a member of the army reserve from 1960 to 1963. While in the army he was sent to Germany where he was a mechanic working on the "Big Trucks" as he called them.

On February 3, 1961 he married Nina Sue Gamble and they made Chowchilla their home. They were married for 54 years and in those years they faced good times and bad times together. Wherever you saw one you would see the other, their love was truly unconditional.

Leon may have only had an 8th grade education, but he proved himself as a loyal and hard working man, and was promoted to management positions in many of the jobs he had, Including head of maintenance at Valley Grain Products, and manager of the Lake McClure Boat Club.

He enjoyed helping people and he was truly loved by many. His latest hobby was making things out of wood and giving them to his friends. He was a good husband who worked hard to provide for his family. He was a quiet, gentle, patient and giving man.

I miss him every single day he was more than my Dad he was my best friend. Your devoted and loving daughter Lori Hazler

