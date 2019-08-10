Leon "Sandy" Teague
Apr 14, 1943 - Aug 2, 2019
Leon "Sandy" Teague of Merced CA, 76, died Saturday, August 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife Lilian, and her son Keith. Surviving children from his predeceased wife Dorothy, include Mark, Marilyn and Ann, and 13 grandchildren. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday August 14, 2019, at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home. Burial will be at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, in Santa Nella at 2:00 pm. Sandy served first in the Air Force with his beloved Strategic Air Command travelling all over the world and retiring as a Master Sergeant; as a father and husband; and, then with Merced County Purchasing. Even after Sandy 'retired' he remained active in Rotary and served on the Merced Retirement Association MCERA, Merced Cemetery Board, California Retirement Association CRCEA, and on the Grand Jury. Like his father before him, Sandy was a teller of stories, a man with a big heart, great sense of humor, irrational dislike of camels and hatred of lemon meringue pie, but with an open and friendly smile. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 10, 2019