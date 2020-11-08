Father LeonardJoseph TrindadeAug 10, 1950 - Nov 1, 2020Father Leonard Joseph Trindade, 70 of Gustine passed away Sunday, November 1st at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.Father Leonard was born in Atwater and was a resident of Gustine for 25 years. He served as parish priest in Bakersfield and Clovis before coming to the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine 20 years ago. He was a two-time President of the Atwater Pentecost and a member of the P.F.S.A, YMI and Knights of Columbus. Before entering the priesthood, he was a dairyman and a sweet potato farmer for many years. He was a member of the Atwater High Class of 1968 and attended Seminary in Wisconsin.Father Leonard is survived by his special friend and caretaker, Diane Caruso of Gustine; Godmother, Palmira Treshler of Gustine, brothers, Edward Trindade of Merced and Robert (Patti) Trindade of Hilmar; sisters, Maryann Biddle of Stockton and Arlene (Charles) Paquito of Denair and many nieces and nephews.A Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, November 12th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, November 13th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.Donations may be made to: Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles, 370 Linden Ave., Gustine, CA 95322 or Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School, 370 Linden Ave., Gustine, CA 95322.