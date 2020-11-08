1/1
Father Leonard Joseph Trindade
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Father Leonard
Joseph Trindade
Aug 10, 1950 - Nov 1, 2020
Father Leonard Joseph Trindade, 70 of Gustine passed away Sunday, November 1st at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
Father Leonard was born in Atwater and was a resident of Gustine for 25 years. He served as parish priest in Bakersfield and Clovis before coming to the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine 20 years ago. He was a two-time President of the Atwater Pentecost and a member of the P.F.S.A, YMI and Knights of Columbus. Before entering the priesthood, he was a dairyman and a sweet potato farmer for many years. He was a member of the Atwater High Class of 1968 and attended Seminary in Wisconsin.
Father Leonard is survived by his special friend and caretaker, Diane Caruso of Gustine; Godmother, Palmira Treshler of Gustine, brothers, Edward Trindade of Merced and Robert (Patti) Trindade of Hilmar; sisters, Maryann Biddle of Stockton and Arlene (Charles) Paquito of Denair and many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, November 12th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, November 13th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Donations may be made to: Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles, 370 Linden Ave., Gustine, CA 95322 or Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School, 370 Linden Ave., Gustine, CA 95322.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Rosary
06:00 PM
Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine - Gustine
515 First Avenue
Gustine, CA 95322
209-862-3628
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 6, 2020
On Nov.1st, 2020, All Saints Day, God added another Saint. Fr. Leonard was a gentle giant , who was a friend to everyone. He will always be loved and remembered. He was a special friend who will always be part of my family Larry Silva
Larry Silva
Friend
November 5, 2020
As you are with our Lord after a lifetime of service, I can fondly say that He surely led you to your calling and brought you to his side at your time. The rest of us can only pray that we are good enough to see you again when our time has come. For me (also Atwater '68) and my wife (Dorie Atwater '70) we fondly remember our 50th Reunion back in Atwater trying to tell long stories in short form. We pray for your loved ones and family, that they find the peace and loving strength that you are surely sending to them as you did in person for so many others during your journey amongst us.
William (Jerry) Porter
Classmate
November 5, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Fe. Leonard. I had the opportunity to go to school and work for Fr. Leonard. May he Rest In Peace.
Rita Florez
November 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Helen Amarant
Friend
November 4, 2020
A gentle soul with a contagious smile.Rest in peace.
Lucy Silveira
Acquaintance
November 4, 2020
Will never forget and always miss his bear hug greetings. Rest In Peace dear cousin and prop a side door open with a sweet potato for me.
George Gomes
Family
November 4, 2020
He always had a smile whenever he greeted some. Thanks for the smile cousin.
Nelson Gomes
November 3, 2020
It’s was a great honor to have known you.
Joseph & Pamela Medeiros
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved