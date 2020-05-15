Leonard Winsor MorganSept 28, 1935 - May 11, 2020Leonard W Morgan a.k.a. Len, "Dad", passed away in Merced California May 11, 2020. Len was born in Alhambra California to George and Laura Morgan along with his twin brother Lawrence on September 28, 1935. Len graduated from Chino high school and subsequently attended Mount Sac junior college and later graduated from Air Force Institute of Technology with an electrical engineering degree. Len proudly served 29 1/2 years in the US Air Force (including the Vietnam Nam War) as a navigator of B 47 and B-52 aircraft. Len retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1985. Len volunteered with numerous organizations in retirement including Red Cross and the Merced Courthouse Museumwhere he served as a docent.Len is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years Deanna Morgan, formerly Deanna Miller, who he married in Salina Kansas her hometown in 1960. Len was a devoted father of sons Bryce of Roseville and Ross of Quincy and grandfather of Kyle, Dale and Lydia and Samantha.Len was a long time choir member with United Methodist Churches where he met Deanna and later Cornerstone Community Church of Chowchilla where he enjoyed and shared his love of God and music. Len also enjoyed investing, supporting the Castle Air Museum and his beloved corgi dogs. He shared his great love of music by supporting and attending Fresno Philharmonic and Modesto Symphony with his beloved wife Deanna.No memorial services are planned at this time. Anyone wishing to commemorate Len may give to two of his favorite causes, the Salvation Army or Castle Air Museum.