Keene, Jr.

Feb 25, 1947 – Feb 15, 2019

Leonard Orsen Keene, Jr., 71 of Gustine passed away Friday, February 15th at his residence.

Mr. Keene was born in Merced and was a resident of Gustine for 48 years. He was a boilerman at Conagra for 42 years. He was a member of the VFW, Moose Lodge and enjoyed reading, golfing, leather working and spending time with his family and friends.

Mr. Keene is survived by his son, Michael Longoria of Atwater; daughters, Christie Purdom of Newman, Tammie Vasuil of Los Banos and Jammie Tompkins of Africa; brothers, Michael Nation and Richard Mayes both of Atwater; sisters, Cindy Chabra of Atwater and Reina Ramirez of Salinas; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Estela Keene.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 23rd at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Gustine. Inurnment will be held at a later dater.

Funeral Home Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine

