Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Graveside service 10:30 AM Winton Cemetery 7651 W. Almond Ave. Winton , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LeRoy Vern Bailey

Dec 20, 1937 - Apr 17, 2019

LeRoy Vern Bailey "Hop," a long time Atwater resident passed away at his home Thursday, April 17th, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. LeRoy was 81 years old, born December 20, 1937 to Arlie and Grace Bailey in Benton, Illinois. He was one of three children.

LeRoy married Dorothy Barcellona on December 11, 1970, they settled in the community of Atwater and raised a family. He retired from the United States Air Force in 1975, after 22 years of service. He then worked at Rogers Food Inc. and retired after 25 years. Hop was active in the Community and long time President of the Atwater Senior Social Society.

He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Bailey, his Parents Arlie and Grace Bailey, his siblings James Bailey and Zella Summers. He is survived by his niece Sheila Rich of Benton Illinois, his children Carmella Young of Baxter Missouri, Stephanie and Ron Heberline, Michelle and Scott Lindenberg both of Atwater California. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren. Hop also leaves behind his companion of 20 years Faye Friesen and her family.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Winton Cemetery, 7651 W. Almond Ave. Winton, Ca.

www.cvobituaries.com





LeRoy Vern BaileyDec 20, 1937 - Apr 17, 2019LeRoy Vern Bailey "Hop," a long time Atwater resident passed away at his home Thursday, April 17th, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. LeRoy was 81 years old, born December 20, 1937 to Arlie and Grace Bailey in Benton, Illinois. He was one of three children.LeRoy married Dorothy Barcellona on December 11, 1970, they settled in the community of Atwater and raised a family. He retired from the United States Air Force in 1975, after 22 years of service. He then worked at Rogers Food Inc. and retired after 25 years. Hop was active in the Community and long time President of the Atwater Senior Social Society.He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Bailey, his Parents Arlie and Grace Bailey, his siblings James Bailey and Zella Summers. He is survived by his niece Sheila Rich of Benton Illinois, his children Carmella Young of Baxter Missouri, Stephanie and Ron Heberline, Michelle and Scott Lindenberg both of Atwater California. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren. Hop also leaves behind his companion of 20 years Faye Friesen and her family.Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Winton Cemetery, 7651 W. Almond Ave. Winton, Ca. Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close