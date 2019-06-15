Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeRoy Guido Gilsdorf. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Garden of Freedom in Cherokee Memorial Park Highway 99 at Harney Lane Lodi , CA View Map Send Flowers Rosary 9:30 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 459 W. 21st street Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LeRoy Guido Gilsdorf

March 13, 1930-May 17, 2019

The world has lost a really good man. LeRoy Guido Gilsdorf died May 17 in Stockton, California. LeRoy was born March 13, 1930 in Lawrence, Nebraska. He was the first child of George Henry Gilsdorf and Jeanette Lena L'Heureux Gilsdorf. He graduated from Hastings St. Cecilia HS in 1948. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably for 4 years during the Korean War. After his military service he attended the University of Nebraska and Hastings College. He was married to Jennie Joan Hyde on June 11, 1955 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. The family moved to Merced California in 1957. LeRoy joined Merced County that same year as collections officer and office manager of Merced General Hospital and Joan worked as a Registered Nurse. He was transferred to the auditor-controller's office as assistant auditor in 1962. LeRoy was elected Merced County Auditor-Controller-Recorder in 1976 and served for three terms before retiring in 1989. He was elected Trustee of Merced County Employees Retirement Association 1962-1975 serving as secretary for 5 years. Upon retirement he was elected by the retirees as a Trustee to the Merced County Employees Retirement Association in 1991 – 2008 and was chairman from 1997-2003. While serving on this board he was elected to the State Association of County Retirement Systems (SACRS) and served as President from 2000-2002. He was on the Merced County Medical Center foundation board from 1957-1989. In total, LeRoy has served Merced County for over 50 years. While working he was also a member of the following: County Auditors Association for 26 years and was president in 1980; California County Recorders' Association for 13 years and president in 1977; he was elected to the MERCO Credit Union Board in 1958, chairman for 3 years; He participated in three area Toastmaster clubs and was District 33 Toastmaster Area Governor and Club President and earned the DTM award. He was also awarded Toastmaster of the year in 1987. He was a member of The American Legion Post 83, the Merced Elks Lodge No. 1240 and a charter member of Merced Breakfast Lions club. In this retirement years, LeRoy served as a board member and CFO for the Club Donatello, a timeshare in San Francisco and served on the Financial Management Committee since 1991.

LeRoy's greatest joy was serving his church. LeRoy has been a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2384 in Merced for 58 years, served as Grand Knight in 1963-1964 and District Deputy. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Finance Committee for 6 years, served on the OLM school board for 6 years, three as President, and served on the Diocese of Fresno Finance Committee. Pope John Paul II bestowed the Benemerenti Medal to him in 1996 for outstanding service to the Catholic Church.

In addition to his many years of service to his community and church, LeRoy enjoyed multiple hobbies. He was a lifelong philatelist and coin collector. He enjoyed restoring his 1928 Model A Ford that remains in the family, gardening, bowling, and card playing. He followed his father's footsteps by doing multiple woodworking projects building furniture for the family. LeRoy was an Arthur Murry trained dancer and wowed everyone with his dance moves. Perhaps his most enjoyable hobby was golf. He played throughout California and Nevada in multiple charity tournaments. He played all over the United States as well as in England, Scotland and Mexico while traveling with Joan in their retirement years. He was most pleased when he was

selected to play The Old Course in Scotland during one of their trips. LeRoy was a long time- member of Merced Golf and Country Club and played golf well into his 80's. He also enjoyed teaching his grandson Justin the game of golf.

He is remembered as a man of generosity with his time, talent and treasure, a man of fidelity and love for his family and community and a man of kindness. If you would like to honor LeRoy's life please consider a donation to the ( ) in his memory or to a .

He is preceded in death by his mother Jeanette and father George, brother Gary and wife Bonnie, brother Dale, and niece Susan Fisher. Survivors include his wife of almost 64 years Joan, his daughters Jane Lopez (Sal) and Gail Basham (Fred Selzer), his grandchildren Sarah Basham and Justin LeRoy Basham all of California; and his brother Eugene and wife Betty of North Platte, NE. He leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews who he loved very much.

LeRoy and Joan enjoyed a wonderful life in Merced for 60 years raising their family, having successful careers and making lifelong friends. In 2017 LeRoy and Joan moved to The Commons on Thornton in Stockton to be closer to family and have enjoyed an active and full life in Stockton.

SERVICES:

There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at the Garden of Freedom in Cherokee Memorial Park, located off of Highway 99 at Harney Lane, Lodi CA

A rosary and mass will be held on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 at 9:30a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 459 W. 21st street, Merced CA

