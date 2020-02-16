LeRoy Luther Oliver
Nov. 8, 1938 - Feb.10, 2020
LeRoy Luther Oliver known to many children as Santa Claus. He was born November 8, 1938 in Iowa City, Iowa. He passed away February 10, 2020 in Merced, Ca. LeRoy grew up in Hanford, Ca. At the age of 17 he left home to proudly serve in the United States Navy. When he returned home he eloped with the love of his life Darlene Sommer of Montclair, Ca. They then moved to Merced in 1969. They enjoyed 58 years together and they raised 3 children, Tanya, Michael and Gary.
He is survived by his wife Darlene, his 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and daughter in-law Maria whom he referred to as his "Special Angel".
He worked for Sears for 25 years. He was a talented craftsman and wood turner. He created many beautiful pieces. He was most proud to have created many of the turnings for the Court House renovation project in Merced. He was a member of the VFW and a life member of the NRA.
A visitation will be held for LeRoy on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery in Merced, Ca.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020