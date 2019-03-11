Leroy William Monson, Jr.
|
May 15, 1930 - February 24, 2019
Leroy William Monson, Jr. was born in Plentywood, Mt, in 1930 to Florence Huseby Monson and "Roy" W. Monson. They moved to Stanley, N.D. where Leroy grew up. In high school he was involved in sports and music. After high school graduation in 1948 he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Caloosahatchee, a refueling ship. After his naval service he spent about 4 years as an apprentice, emerging as a journeyman brick mason. In 1954 he and Avis Septon were married; five children were born to them: Robert, Kathleen, Mary, Sharon and Patricia. He constructed Stanley Bowling Lanes and was the managing partner. In 1968 they moved to California where he became a brick contractor. In 2004 he and Avis came to Bonners Ferry where he lived until his death. Leroy enjoyed woodworking, RVing, and watching Gonzaga basketball. A member of Sons of Norway for over 40 years, he also received a 45-year pin as a member of the BPOE. His wife of 64 years, his five children and their spouses, seven grand children and one great grand child survive him.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 11, 2019