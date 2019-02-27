Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Leslie Fields Zambelli

August 9, 1954 - February 18, 2019

Leslie Fields Zambelli of Merced, CA was born August 9, 1954 in Hayward, CA to Frank and Jean Fields. On February 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends, Leslie went home to be with the Lord.

Leslie's family moved to Merced in the Spring of 1963. Leslie attended local schools and graduated from Merced High School in 1972. She had a strong work ethic and worked in different retail stores throughout her life, including CVS Pharmacy, from which she retired after 21 years. Throughout Leslie's places of employment, she developed long lasting friendships.

Leslie married the love of her life, Zam, on October 29, 1988, when she then embraced motherhood to Brandon and Jared. Leslie loved the Lord, and her faith in God gave her strength, peace and joy. She had a smile that was contagious. She was known for being kind and non-judgemental. She devoted herself to helping others. Leslie had a compassionate spirit and the love she shared with others will remain in the lives of all who knew her. Leslie had much support through her illness, in particular a group of ladies called the Hometown Girls. These ladies got together once a month to encourage her, laugh with her, pray for her and love her. Through this group, wonderful friendships were created with Leslie's mom right in the middle. As Leslie would say, "My cup runneth over."

Leslie is preceded in death by her father, Frank Fields; brother, Danny Fields; grandmother, Lela Bennett; and grandfather, Paul Bennett. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Zam; children, Brandon (Amy), Jared and Krissy; her mother, Jean Fields, her brother, Randy (Janis); and Tony Zambelli (Sherry); granddaughters, Isabella, Ava and Bella; nieces, Margo, Gina, Haley, Audriana and Ayva; and nephews, Frankie, Ryan, Paul, Jimmy, Jerry, Patrick, Sebastian, Jax and Butch (Frank Pietro), and all of the children who called her "Aunt."

A special thank you to her best friend, Becky Hollon; her special friend, Dee Marks Cesena; and her cousins, Pam Borba and Dana Kanabay.

A Funeral Service will be held March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Gospel Defenders Church, 2909 Beachwood Drive, Merced, CA 95348. A special thank you to Dr. Nancy Keeler for being by her side, as well as Hinds Hospice for their comfort and care.

www.cvobituaries.com





740 W. 19th St.

Merced , CA 95340

Funeral Home Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced , CA 95340
209-384-1119
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019

