Leticia Muniz

April 14, 1976 ~ March 17, 2019

Leticia Muniz, age 42 a long time resident of Livingston, Ca. was called to our Lord unexpectedly on March 17, 2019.

She was born in Merced, Ca on April 14, 1976 the daughter of Espiridion (Speedy) Muniz and Sophie Betancourt. She is survived by her long-time partner Cayetano Rodriguez, son Adrian Muniz and daughter Sofia Rodriguez, sisters Ilene Ruesga, Rachel Rivera, Angelique Muniz, Patty Muniz and brothers Paul Sr. Betancourt, Espiridion Jr. Muniz, Tomas Muniz and Raymond Muniz and many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family. Leticia was truly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held 3-7pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019, rosary at 6pm, at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel 1290 Winton Way Atwater, CA. The funeral mass will be held 10am Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church 330 Franci St. Livingston, CA. Burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery 7651 W Almond Ave. Winton, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





