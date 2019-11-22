Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Licha Ortegon Rivera. View Sign Service Information Rosary 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Church 9317 Amistad Avenue Planada , CA View Map Viewing 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 9317 Amistad Avenue Planada , CA View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Sacred Heart Church 9317 Amistad Avenue Planada , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Licha Ortegon Rivera

July 31st, 1938 - November, 14, 2019

Mrs. Licha Ortegon Rivera, age 81, of Planada, CA passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 surrounded by her family at Mercy Medical Center in Merced. Licha was born on July 31st, 1938 in Cadereyta, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Her family moved from Mexico, to McAllen, TX and ultimately settled in Planada,CA.

Licha, is preceded in death by her parents Santos and Salome Ortegon, her sisters Maida and Gloria, and her brother Jesus. Licha is survived by her husband Miguel Rivera, and her children Martha Quiralte, Patty Mora, and Michael Rivera. Licha also has two children who have passed, Chayito and Miguel. Licha has 12 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson; and five sisters; and three brothers. Licha was considered the loving Matriarch to her family, and the epitome of timeless grace and beauty. Her family is grateful to her for instilling the values of family, prayer, love of life, strength, and of course loyalty to the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

Her family could always count on her unconditional love, and support. Licha never forgot a birthday, and made sure every holiday was memorable. Licha was employed at Foster Farms in Livingston for 38 years. Her zest for life, strength, and beautiful spirit will be greatly missed. She will live on in each of our hearts forever.

Licha's funeral service will be held at 10:30a.m. on Friday, November, 22nd, 2019 at Rosary: 10:30 a.m Viewing: 11:00 a.m. Mass: 12:00pm-1:00 p.m.

at Sacred Heart Church 9317 Amistad Avenue, Planada, CA 95365.

Following Funeral Services, the burial will be held at Plainsburg Cemetery.





