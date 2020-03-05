Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Louise Gasper Correia

November 3, 1944 - March 2, 2020

Linda Louise Gasper Correia, age 75, of Merced, was called to heaven on March 2, 2020 with family by her side. Linda was born in Merced at Mercy Hospital to Manuel and Mable Gasper. She has lived in Merced, Stockton, Blythe, Arroyo Grande, Pleasanton and Hollister, before moving back to Merced, in 2000. She was always in the kitchen as she loved to cook and bake, she was known for always ensuring you never left without a full belly. Linda was dedicated to her extended family, always willing to lend a hand and help in any way she could. She had a passion for camping, her favorite place to camp was anywhere near the beach in their RV. She was lucky enough to visit all 50 states and numerous countries all over the world. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert L. Correia who has been the love of her life for the last 59 years. Also, her son Tim and his wife Kim including three grandchildren Jessica, Justin and Joshua and great grandchildren Nevaeh, Reese, Brylee and Jaysea. Including her daughter Trina Decker and her husband John, grandchildren Kaela Ramirez and husband Christian, Wyatt, Clint and Chase. She was proceeded in death by her parents Manuel and Mable Gasper, sister Kathy Gasper, brothers Manuel Gasper and John Gasper, sisters-in-law Barbara Correia, Margaret Correia, Janice Marks and Elizabeth Correia-Marion, and great grandson Kaden Correia. Family and friends may pay their respects at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 459 West 21st, Street, Merced, California 95340, on Monday, March 9, 2020. Vigil service with rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m.

