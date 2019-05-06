Linda L. Fierro (Johnson)
March 23, 1965 - April 22, 2019
54, of Twain Harte CA, passed away Monday, the 22nd of April 2019. Linda was born on March 23, 1965 to Robert and Beverly Johnson at Wurthsmith Air Force Base, located in Michigan. She is survived by her 3 children Michael (Duke) Fierro, Melissa Fierro and Johnny Miller. She had 4 grandchildren that she adored. Linda is also survived by her parents Robert and Beverly Johnson her twin sister Sharon Bettencourt and oldest sister Terri Santoro.
Donations can be made to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation.
Published in Merced Sun Star from May 6 to May 11, 2019