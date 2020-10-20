1/1
Linda Herman
1944 - 2020
Linda Lee (Hawley) Herman
June 18, 1944 - September 20, 2020
The Lord called Linda Lee (Hawley) Herman home to join his singing angels, on September 20, 2020.
She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 18th, 1944 to Wayne Hawley and Katherine (Betty) Hawley. She started singing at the United Missionary Church in Filer, Idaho at the age of 4 and continued to sing through high school and for the Methodist Church where she was baptized and was a member. She also performed with a trio around the Magic Valley and on the local TV station. She was a member of the Order of Rainbow for Girls and attained the position of Worthy Advisor.
Linda was a 1962 graduate of Filer High School. She was a member of many organizations in high school and was proudest of being a member of the National Honor Society.
After graduation, she moved to Chowchilla, California, and worked for Pacific Bell. She met the love of her life at the bowling alley, and married Richard Herman on December 8, 1963. They had three daughters Becky, Cindy, and Misty.
Linda worked at DeWitt's Drug Store for a number of years, for a time as an aide at the Chowchilla convalescent, and later as a preschool assistant at Kiddie College.
She was a spitfire, a breast cancer survivor, and the recipient of a heart transplant on Easter 2003. You could always count on Linda to lend an ear and a safe place to go.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Katherine Hawley, and her beloved husband of 53 years Richard Herman.
She is survived by her daughters: Becky Willoughby (Craig), Cindy Herman, Misty Hopp (David), sister: Reta Hawley, grandchildren: Ashley Atkinson, Elise Hopp, Richard Hopp (born on August 31, 2020, she never got to see or meet him, but knew of his birth), great-grandchildren: Louis Atkinson and Josephine Atkinson.
A remembrance visitation will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel,140 South 6th Street, Chowchilla, California 93610. She will be interred at the Chowchilla Cemetery beside her husband of 53 years on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., located at 23359 Road 14 1/2, Chowchilla, California 93610. Masks will be required at all services.
Remembrance: We received 17 more years with Linda because of another family's choice to provide the gift of life through organ donation. Please consider honoring her life by supporting an organization such as Sierra Donor Services or Donate Life California, and registering yourself as an organ donor. The greatest gift is the gift of life.
Arrangements Under The Direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star & Chowchilla News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Palm Memorial Worden Chapel,
OCT
23
Interment
10:00 AM
Chowchilla Cemetery
1 entry
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
