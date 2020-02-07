Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Jean Ringer Thornton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Jean Ringer Thornton

10/22/46 – 1/21/20

Linda grew up in Merced, CA with her brother Gary Thornton and sister Debbie Swinford. She is the daughter of Katherine Ficklin and Edward Thornton. In 1964, Linda spent her senior year in Hawaii and then went to San Jose Junior College. Linda moved to Westwood, CA with her first husband James Welch and together they had two children, a daughter Jessica Farrell and a son Jamie Welch. Linda loved the mountains and lived in Westwood for most of her life. Linda was a wonderful mother and lived for her family. Linda's love and kindness were a gift to whoever knew her. Linda was married a second time to her loving husband Walter Ringer, whom she lived with until her death in Chico, CA. Linda was blessed with three grandchildren Kailey Farrell age 25, Cameron Farrell age 22 and little Bonnie Jean Welch, just 8 months old. Linda was lucky enough to see Bonnie come into this world and she was so happy to see her son become a father. Kailey and Cameron were blessed to have the best grandmother a kid could ask for. Linda loved her grandkids so much. At the time of Linda's passing she was surrounded by the family she loved. Linda's faith was strong and she is now in a place where her soul is at peace, just like this quote from one of Linda's favorite songs "I'll fly away, oh glory I'll fly away. When I die, Hallelujah by and by, I'll fly away" by Alison Krauss and Gillian Welsh. Linda's family will be having a private celebration of life as per her wishes.

