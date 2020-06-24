Linda Sue MachadoOct 02, 1945 ~ Jun 18, 2020Linda was born in Haileyville, Oklahoma on October 2, 1945. She passed away on June 18, 2020 in Merced, California.Linda grew up in Atwater where she met and married Robert Alexander and had two daughters. She was later was married to Michael Machado. She was a retail manager for 25 years and after she retired she enjoyed her plants, animals, and family.Linda is preceded in death by her Mother Bonnie Prows and her Father Robert Corn and her sister Barbara Daymude. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Michael Machado. She is also survived by her two daughters Barbara Lourenco and Robin Alexander, along with her three grandsons Chad Hosburgh, Jeffery Philips Jr.( Krista Phillips), Travis Hosburgh, and her great grandchildren Chad Hosburgh Jr., Tyler Hosburgh, Leighton "Ryder" Philips, Lennox Philips, Brianna Hosburgh, and Dawson Philips.A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:00am – 12:00pm at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. Followed by a private graveside service at Winton Cemetery in Winton, CA.All services are subject to county health guidelines, social distancing, and mandatory mask requirements.