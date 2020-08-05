1/1
Linda Wells
1946 - 2020
Linda Jean Wells
JAN 15, 1946 - JULY 29, 2020
Linda Jean Wells went home to be with her Savior on July 29, 2020. She was 74 years old. She is reunited with her faithful husband, Ben, who passed away the day after Thanksgiving in 2017. Their family takes comfort in this reunion and rejoices in their shared promise of eternal life in Christ.
Linda was born on January 15, 1946 in Los Angeles, California. The Lord began orchestrating her life as a wife, mother and grandmother at an early age as her Sunday School teacher eventually became her mother-in-law. Through thick and thin in 52 years of marriage her devotion to being a wife and mother never wavered. In 1982 the family moved to Merced, where Linda supported her husband's dream of owning an automobile dealership. While continuing to nurture her family, Linda also led numerous Bible studies, was involved in community organizations and graciously opened her home to countless people and events.
In 2013 she and Ben embarked on their final adventure together with a move to Texas. Her legacy of a strongly rooted family continues on in the lives of her 3 children and 6 grandchildren. Brian and Kerry Wells, Timothy and Christopher; Sandra and Gordon Teddy, Madeline and Benjamin; and Lori and Jeff Henenfent, Drew and Alison.
Due to Covid-19 no memorial service will be held at this time. Remembrances may be made to: Young America's Foundation, The Reagan Ranch Center, 217 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
