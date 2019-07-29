Linda Ann Zaleski
January 10, 1952 ~ July 21, 2019
Linda was born in Queens, New York on January 10, 1952. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Linda grew up in Brooklyn, New York where she met the love of her life, Jeffrey Zaleski in 1966. They were married on February 6, 1971 and shared many adventures together as the Air Force took them from New York to Georgia, Missouri, Montana and California. Together they created a beautiful family consisting of three children and seven grandchildren.
Nothing in this world was more important to Linda than her family. She loved her grandchildren fiercely and her world revolved around them and their many activities. No matter the event, if it had to do with her grandchildren she was there. If you looked into the crowd you would see her smiling with pride as she cheered them on.
Linda also loved her many trips to Chukchansi where you could find her running from penny machine to penny machine as excited as a kid in a candy store. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and family with Phase 10 and Spite and Malice being her favorites. These simple things in life meant so much to her.
Linda is preceded in death by her mother Irene Mc Laughlin. She is survived by her husband of forty-eight years Jeffrey Zaleski and her brother Eugene Mc Laughlin. She is also survived by her three children Jeffrey Zaleski (Angela Zaleski), Lisa-Marie Grisham (Mark Grisham) and Michelle Stevens, along with her seven grandchildren Zeb Stevens, Kaylee Stevens, Kindall Grisham, Zander Zaleski, Brooklyn Zaleski, Kaydyn Grisham and Zeth Stevens.
Services including a Rosaryand Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church, 1801 Winton Way, Atwater CA on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00am. Celebration of Life to follow at 2345 Piedmont Drive, Merced CA beginning at 1:30 pm.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 29, 2019