Lloyd E. HallFEB 2, 1928 - JUL 17, 2020Lloyd E. Hall passed away peacefully at his home in Merced surrounded by loved ones on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born in Arkansas, he and his mother, Pauline, moved to Needles, California, in July of 1931 when he was just 3 years old. His early years were spent in the Mojave Desert while his daddy, Tom Hall worked on Route 66. When that work was finished, the family first moved to Winton and then at 9 years old the family moved to Plainsburg so his daddy would have steady work milking cows.A few years later in eighth grade at Le Grand, he met the love of his life, Donna, who was in the seventh grade. He always claimed choosing her was the best decision he ever made. Lloyd continued on to Le Grand High School where he made the team in all the sports and was president of the student body in his junior year.After graduating from high school in 1947 he attended Modesto Junior College. His studies led him into his career as an automobile mechanic. Upon completion of his studies in Modesto, he followed Donna to Fresno where he continued his work as an auto mechanic. They were married in 1952 after Donna graduated from Fresno State College. That same year he went into the army and served in Korea.After returning from the Korean War, Lloyd continued his college education to become a teacher. His first teaching job was teaching high school in Newhall in 1958 where he set up a new auto shop for the school. Their two children, Warner and Gwen, were both born while living there.In 1965 the family moved to Merced so that Lloyd could teach auto mechanics for Merced College. He continued his education receiving his Master of Arts degree In Industrial Arts in 1967. During the same time, his design skills were once again called upon as he helped guide the construction of the auto shop that was being built at Merced College. He taught at Merced College for 23 years, until his retirement in 1988. Lloyd's impact on hundreds of lives was confirmed regularly as former students would consistently make a point to stop and chat with him at any opportunity throughout the remainder of his life.Lloyd's volunteer work included supervising the exterior painting of the United Methodist Church of Merced. He enjoyed it so much so that he did it twice. He coordinated recycling efforts with other church volunteers to the tune of over one ton of newspapers recycled. And along with Jim Glidden and other members installed a sprinkler system at the church.In addition to his church work, he was a docent at the Old Merced County Courthouse Museum with Donna. This gave him the opportunity to talk with people and tell true and interesting stories about growing up in the area which he enjoyed very much. He also consistently gave blood, donating over two gallons during his lifetime.Lloyd and Donna took lots of Elderhostel photography trips. As a Merced Camera Club member, he served a two year term as its president. A highlight of that term was the Club's participation as one of the few clubs selected to showcase their work at the Winnemucca "Shooting the West" photography conference in Nevada.Lloyd enjoyed traveling around the United States and the world including Australia, Italy, Canada and especially Africa. One of the special joys of his life was to be a supernumerary in five performances of the opera Aida in San Francisco.Lloyd is survived by his wife of 68 years, Donna Hall, his son, Warner Hall (Barbara), daughter Gwen Bortner (Arlis), granddaughter Alison La Croix, grandson Spencer Hall, and great grandson Gideon La Croix.Because of Covid 19 there will be no public memorial service.If a memorial remembrance is desired it would be appreciated if you will consider a memorial donation to the United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 Yosemite Park Way, Merced, CA 95340 or Hinds Hospice, 410 W. Main St. Suite A,