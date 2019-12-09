Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ivers and Alcorn Celebration of Life 4:00 PM First Baptist Church 500 Buena Vista Street Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Ingraham

December 27, 1917 - November 28, 2019

Lois Elizabeth Ingraham passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 with Robin Sr. and his wife Eileen at her bedside.

On December 27, 1917 a baby girl came into the world in Aberdeen Washington. She was a Christmas baby, born to Edwin and Hazel Fisher. Her mother said "Lois was born with a smile on her face" and everyone that knew her would testify she lived life with an uncommon laugh in all circumstances.

She grew up poor. At age 11, she began singing in logging camps and hotel saloons with her 2nd brother Ernest to help support their family. Lois had two brothers, Ernest and Clarence along with younger sister Alice. Lois' family home was in a rural area without electricity or plumbing. She often recounted her earliest memories of running through fields of flowers, hiking through forests, and singing with her brother.

The amount of change and challenges she experienced are beyond what most today can comprehend. She told stories of the main source of travel being horses and carriages through muddy country roads. She recalled seeing lamplighters ignite the oil burning lamps along side walks. Soon, she beheld electric lights and cars. Later came refrigerators, washing machines, radios, televisions, telephones and computers. Before those changes though, she would live through the great depression which began when she was only ten years old.

One of her funniest stories was about two boys she knew as a Jr High School student. She said she'd come crying because, "Clyde and William were teasing her. Momma, I'm never getting married, and certainly never to a boy named Clyde or William," she'd tell her mother. What followed clearly showed God has a sense of humor.

In 1938, she met a handsome young man that had traveled from Texas to Washington in search of work at a logging camp. Lois met him while singing. After falling in love, she told her mother she had met the love of her life and wanted to get married, to which her mom asked, ". . .and Lois, what is this boy's name?"

She answered, "Clyde."

"Oh my," answered her mom. "And his full name is....," to which Lois answered "Clyde William Ingraham."

They married on August 5, 1938.

Clyde and Lois moved back to Texas for a short time where she gave birth to her only son, Clyde Robin Ingraham (Sr) on January 8, 1941. The family moved to Louisiana a few years later, then back to Washington and finally settled in Merced California in 1947 where Clyde and Lois opened a small jewelry store.

The family faced numerous challenges beginning in 1971 when she and Clyde were robbed at gunpoint in their home. The following year, Clyde was diagnosed with cancer and died September 28, 1972. Lois never held another man's hand after losing the love of her life. More adversity followed March 17, 1981 when the Merced Hotel building on M and Main Street caught fire and was burned to the ground in a total loss. Despite being told to declare bankruptcy, Lois and son, Robin (Sr), dedicated themselves to keep the business running. She retired in 1989 at age 71, and closed the jewelry store which solely became Ingraham Trophies at that time.

The most common word people use when describing Lois was SPECIAL. Despite the difficulties of her life, she lived with a laugh, a smile and a kind word for everyone. Undoubtedly, it was a display of her Christian faith, outlined in Galatians 5:22 in which the Apostle Paul writes, "The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control."

Despite a number of accidents resulting in a her breaking her ankle, her leg, arm, collar bone, back, left arm, pelvis and both hips, Lois recovered from every accident. Some have said she broke more bones than Evel Kinevel but broke no records. She continued to live on her own without assistance at age 101, doing her own cooking and laundry until her final three months of life.

On Saturday, November 23, we visited her in the hospital. During our conversation, she remarked, "Robbie, I'm sorry to cause such a problem for everyone." She always put everyone else first. I reassured her she wasn't a problem and with a kiss told her "We all love you." Five days later on Thanksgiving day we went to my parents home. She couldn't open her eyes. I touched her arm, and loudly said, "NANA!" to which she glanced up then again closed her eyes. I said, "I love you," and she answered "I love you too." It was her final words. She passed away an hour later.

Lois was a lifetime member of Eastern Star and lived life with a smile and a laugh. She was also both a gifted oil painter and singer.

She is survived by her son Robin Sr, his wife Eileen, Grandson Robin Jr and his wife Elena, Grandson Darren and his wife Dawn, Cheryl Ingraham-Owen, great grandchildren Jake, Jaxon, Madison, Mark Robin Ingraham and numerous Nephews and Nieces.

Her life-time of smiles and laughter will continue to inspire and encourage all who knew her. Lois, the Christmas baby, is now part of God's tree as shinning light and eternal star. We all wish everyone a Merry Christmas and pray that all will find hope of life eternal with Christ as "Nana" lived.

The Ingraham family wishes to thank Covenant Care and Covenant Hospice Care for aiding Lois in her final days. A life celebration service for Lois will be held on Saturday, December 14, 4:00, First Baptist Church. The Church is located at 500 Buena Vista Street, Merced. Those that cannot attend but would like to send well wishes to the family can do so by emailing

We would respectfully like to request no donations or flowers, but rather request that you donate to Samaritans Purse or the in Lois' memory.

www.cvobituaries.com





