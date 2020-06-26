Loisjean Domingue
1944 - 2020
Loisjean "Mitzi" Domingue
09/23/44 - 05/31/20
Loisjean "Mitzi" Domingue passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 75. Mitzi is survived by her dad, Rev. Richard Rothrock and his wife, Carol Rothrock; her brother, Mike Rothrock; her daughter, Cathie Southern; her son in law, Mel Southern; her grandchildren, Mark Southern, Amanda Lillard, Jennifer & Jeston Zamora, Michael Domingue, Michael & Mitchelle Southern and Maureen & Anthony Cooper; and 12 great grandchildren. Mitzi is preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Cookson; her brother, Bob Cookson; her sister, Kay Heavlin; and her son, Mark Domingue. Mitzi was loved very much and will be greatly missed. A memorial service is scheduled in honor of Mitzi on June 27th at 10am located at Landmark Tabernacle - 1927 Olive Avenue, Atwater.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Landmark Tabernacle
