Loisjean "Mitzi" Domingue09/23/44 - 05/31/20Loisjean "Mitzi" Domingue passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 75. Mitzi is survived by her dad, Rev. Richard Rothrock and his wife, Carol Rothrock; her brother, Mike Rothrock; her daughter, Cathie Southern; her son in law, Mel Southern; her grandchildren, Mark Southern, Amanda Lillard, Jennifer & Jeston Zamora, Michael Domingue, Michael & Mitchelle Southern and Maureen & Anthony Cooper; and 12 great grandchildren. Mitzi is preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Cookson; her brother, Bob Cookson; her sister, Kay Heavlin; and her son, Mark Domingue. Mitzi was loved very much and will be greatly missed. A memorial service is scheduled in honor of Mitzi on June 27th at 10am located at Landmark Tabernacle - 1927 Olive Avenue, Atwater.