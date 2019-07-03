Lonnie Lee Brown Jr
Mar 22, 1936 - Jun 20, 2019
Lonnie Lee Brown Jr. was born on March 22, 1936 and passed away at the age of 83 years old on June 20, 2019 in Merced, California. Lonnie was a retired United States Air Force Senior Master Sargent; He served 3 years in the United States Army and 22 years in the United States Air Force. Lonnie also retired from the United States Postal Service after working 20 years.
Lonnie is survived by his daughter Miriam (Bryan) Giebeler of Merced, California, grandchildren Dylan and Krystal Giebeler of Atwater, California, Hadley Giebeler of Marina, California, and Hayden Giebeler of Long Beach, California. He also leaves behind his sister Linda Horn of Arizona.
He is preceded in death by his wife Maria Brown, parents Lonnie Lee Brown Sr. and Lydia Cowart Brown as well as 11 brothers and sisters.
In Lieu of flowers a donation in Lonnie's memory would be appreciated to his favorite charity, Cal Farley's Boys Ranch www.calfarley.org.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 3, 2019