Lonnie Sidney Means, Sr.

Lonnie Sidney Means, Sr.

Mar 28, 1946 - Jan 22, 2020

Lonnie Sidney Means, Sr. passed away in his sleep, at the age of 73, with Marilyn Means, his devoted wife of 41 years by his side. Born in Meridian, Mississippi to Metter Eddy and Carl Nathan Means. Lonnie relocated to California at age 7 for the remainder of his lifetime. As a boy, he was always in trouble with his cousins Stan, Vick, Jr., and Ramen. We suppose this is where the "outlaw" years began.

It was April of 1979 when he married the love of his life, Marilyn. Lonnie was a hard-working man with a big heart and a deadly glare. He was a wonderful husband who loved his family. He enjoyed bicycle racing with his sons, Mark and Carl. As his family grew, his passions were taking all four sons, Mark, Carl, Christopher, and Douglas on fishing trips, bike runs, and family outings.

For the past 45 years, Lonnie was self-employed, owning several automotive core related companies. In 1982, he started Ambrosia Core; the first company he owned. In the mid-80s, Lonnie and his firstborn, Lonnie Jr., started an automotive parts rebuilding company, The Power Steering Link. He and his long time friend, Ralph Blevins "Bear," in 1986, created White Bear BMX, a factory bicycle racing team. In 2001, Lonnie and his son, Carl, formed Fat Cat Converters, which is still in operation today. Those entrepreneural beginnings reach down three generations today, touching everyone in this family and many other people as well. He was well known and highly respected throughout the industry he worked in.

Lonnie faced many fatal illnesses, but he fought through them. In 2014, he was hospitalized on many different occasions. During his last hospital stay, Pastor Sam Emory of the Apostolic Tabernacle Church came into his ICU room, laid his hand on his head, and prayed a simple prayer of faith. Within 24 hours, Lonnie was sitting up and healed completely. He was released the next day. On August 17, 2014, Lonnie was baptized in the saving Name of Jesus Christ by hs son, Carl.

Throughout Lonnie's life, he loved giving to charities and sponsoring children in other countries. He was a C.A.S.A. Worker (court-appointed advocate for foster children) and fostered over 90 children. Everything he did, was with a giving heart. If he knew you needed it, he gave it. For many years, Lonnie was an advocate for Toys for Tots. His wish was always to give his family's entire Christmas to a family in need. Riding motorcycles was a major part of Lonnie's life. He loved the connection between him, the open road, and the wind in his face. He valued the bond and brotherhood that came with riding in a motorcycle club. Throughout his life, Lonnie rode all over the United States and Mexico. Lonnie mentored many young men in his riding community.

In the last few years, he enjoyed sitting in his lazy boy, watching TV with his wife and dogs, playing chess with his grandchildren, telling stories about time past, and drinking Diet Sunkist. His dogs, Lil' Bit, Blackie, Buttons, and Dough Boy, were like his kids, spoiled rotten.

Lonnie was predeceased by his grandmother, "Big Momma," who was like his mother and his son, Richard Allen Means. Lonnie is lovingly remembered by his loving wife, Marilyn Marie Means of Merced, his daughter, Wendy Sue Means; his sons, Lonnie Sidney (Maria) Means, Jr. of Stockton, Mark Randal (Sunshine) Sawyer of Anchorage, Carl Joseph (Cassandra) Means of Merced, Christopher Allen Means of Merced, and Douglas Barrett Means of Merced; his brother, Shelton Ramer of Ohio; his grandchildren, Sarah Marie Means, Lonnie Sidney Means III, Justine Brook Samaniego, Ashlynn Marie Means, Kaylee Marie Sawyer, Nathaniel Joseph Means, Josiah Antonio Samaniego, Alexander Joseph Means, Rosemary Means, Gracie Lee Sawyer, Christian Joseph Means, Priscilla Means, and Douglas Richard Bernard Means; his great-grandson, Kayden Johnson; many nieces and nephews; and the rest of his family and friends.

Viewing for Lonnie will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM, followed by Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at Apostolic Tabernacle Church, located at 2745 E. Hwy 140 in Merced, CA. A motorcycle procession will be held after service, followed by a repass at Apostolic Tabernacle Church.

