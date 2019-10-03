Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lonny Schertz. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Turkey Creek Baptist Church 236 Turkey Creek Road Ware Shoals , SC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Lonny Gene Schertz

-

Waterloo, SC

Lonny Gene Schertz, age 75, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home.

Lonny was a devoted husband, a dedicated father, he loved his family, and he was a loyal friend. He loved to laugh and tell jokes. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He was a skilled woodworker, making everything from a fold up camp table to a mobile phone stand. He was an excellent mechanic, and he loved working on anything with a motor. He could fix most anything around the house. He gladly helped others when he could. He was a humble and unassuming man that would have been surprised at the lives he touched. He loved planting a garden, watching it grow and enjoying the fruits of his labor. He enjoyed working outside whenever he could. He would bring his wife wildflowers, just to see her smile. He always put others first, never thinking of himself. He loved the Lord and enjoyed church. He will be missed.

He was born in Merced, CA and was a son of the late William Ward Schertz and Lucille Pearl Mensen Winters.

Lonny is survived by his wife, Linda G. Schertz of the home; his son, Daniel Schertz of Greenville, SC; his three daughters, Malissa Cruickshanks (Jon) of Sonora, CA, Lynnea Schertz of Merced, CA, and Tracy Atkinson of Medford, OR; his two brothers, Bill Schertz (Nancy) and Neil Schertz (Lisa), both of Merced, CA; his sister, Loy Creel (Joe) of Coalinga, CA; his ten grandchildren and his seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Pat Adams.

A Memorial Service will be held, Friday, October 4, 2019 at 3 PM at the Turkey Creek Baptist Church, 236 Turkey Creek Road, Ware Shoals, South Carolina 29692.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens

www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 3, 2019

