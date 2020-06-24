Loreace (Recie) Hornyak
1940 - 2020
Loreace (Recie) Hornyak
December 3, 1940 - June 21, 2020
Recie was born in Albuquerque 79 years ago. She lived many places in her early years but came to call Merced her home. She attended Basic High School in Henderson, Nevada and graduated from Pacific High School in San Bernardino, California 1958. She met her husband Donald Hornyak while living in Henderson and they were married until his death in 1973. She moved to Merced in 1976, where she worked in escrow. She then opened her own business, the area's first independent full service escrow office, Greater Central Valley Escrow. She operated her business for over two decades. After her retirement, she traveled and enjoyed her family. She was a strong, independant and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by her 3 children, Brenda Hall, Tony Hornyak and John Hornyak (Jerilyn Perry-Hornyak). She had 8 grandchildren, Coryn Leonardo, Lucas Leonardo (Vanessa Leonardo) Dylan Hornyak, Caitlin McBride (Chad McBride) Barrett Daniels, Arianna Canida (Jesse Canida), Noah Hall and Hanna Hornyak. She had 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Recie had a very special bond with her sister, Lola Ball. Those who knew her, knew of her love for puzzles, John Wayne and Dark Chocolate.
The family will be having a family celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
