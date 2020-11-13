Loren Parker
February 21, 1948 - August 25, 2020
The world has lost a good man. On August 25, 2020 Loren Parker died while undergoing cancer surgery. He was 72.
He grew up in San Joaquin Valley, CA near Le Grand in the 50's. Loren raised cattle and farmed, married Laurie Fortune of Madera and they had two children, Garrett and Megan. Laurie and Loren were married for 45 years. He volunteered for local fire department before going to work for Merced County Fire, CDF and Cal Fire as a fire captain. He spent months working wild land fires, leading fire crews and protecting lives.
Fishing, hunting, packing in and black smithing were his hobbies when he wasn't working. He was a dedicated husband, father and christian. In retirement he moved to Oregon where he enjoyed helping out at Middlefield Estates in Cottage Grove with his wife Laurie. There he played golf on Scramble Mondays.
A very short battle with cancer resulted in his passing. His wife Laurie, son Garrett, daughter Megan, her husband Casey Keller, and his sister Mary with many more family, friends and co-workers live on enriched by his memory and love he showed them.
Make donations to American Cancer Society
or Timber Heritage of Humboldt www.cvobituaries.com