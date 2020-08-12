1/1
Lorenzo Acevedo
1951 - 2020
LORENZO V. ACEVEDO
February 22, 1951-July 26, 2020
Lorenzo Villanueva Acevedo passed away peacefully at Hylond convalescent home on July 26th, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Julia Brown and sister Silvia Castro.
Lorenzo (Larry) was a production worker at Greif Manufacturing for 25 years and was a strong contributor to the team. Lorenzo was a very kindhearted person, his loving personality made friends with everyone he encountered. He loved to record music and play his guitar and watch football. He leaves behind his sister Mary E. Felix (John) and 1 brother Johnny Brown. He is survived by many cousins, nephews, Uncles, Aunts and other family members. To his family, he was a caring, dedicated and loving son, Uncle & brother. He will be greatly missed and always remembered by those who knew him. Service to be held at District cemetery at 11:00 am on August 14th in accordance to social distancing guidelines. Condolences and Comments can be left at Dignitymemorial.com website.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
11:00 AM
District cemetery
