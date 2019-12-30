Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Wilson Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Lorenzo Emmanuel Rivera-Montoya





Jan 9, 1989 - Dec 5, 2019

Lorenzo E. Rivera "Lodog" was born in Merced, Ca. to Timothy Rivera and Deborah Rivera (Montoya) Also survived by his sister; Matiana (Mati) Cisneros (Anthony), Grandmother: Sharon Rivera (Colorado) Great Grandparents: Rebekah Chavez (Merced) and Lawrence Chavez (San Diego)

Lorenz grew up in the Atwater/Merced area. But, his heart belonged to Santa Cruz and Tiffany Ochoa (Fiancee). He was soon to be married and known to Ruben Ochoa and Amaya Ochoa as "Daddy". He enjoyed camping, playing the guitar, skateboarding, music and building camp fires with his family.

Lorenz had aspirations to become a Respiratory Therapist and an OB-RN (help delivering babies). Anyone who knew him admired his kind heart, faithful friendship, funny sense of humor and his wisdom about life. He was over all a good guy, who admired his little sister and was a loving son; who had beatten many hurdles in his life.

Unexpectedly, the Lord has called him to rest with his 2 most favorite people in the world: Grandparents Joseph and Sharon Montoya.

Also survived are multiple Aunt's, uncles and cousins. In the Merced, San Jose, San Diego and Colorado area.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 9th, 2020 at the Wilson's Funeral Home @ 2 pm. Family, friends and people who knew him are welcome to attend.

