Loretta Marie Locke
Nov 24, 1966 - Jan 18, 2020
Loretta was born in San Bernardino, CA on November 24, 1966 to Clifford and Myrtice Locke. She passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 in Merced on January 18, 2020.
Loretta was an ICU (cardiac care) Nurse for 15 years in California and Oregon and later returned to school and became a Family Nurse Practitioner, and practiced in Merced at Dignity Health Care. Loretta became a born again Christian and was baptized in September 2001. Her love for the Lord was amazing and complimented her gentle spirit. Loretta organized several missionary trips to Guatemala, providing medical care and life-saving measures to the community. Loretta was an excellent cook organizing and hosting many holiday dinners in her home for family and friends.
Loretta was preceded by her father, Clifford Locke. She is survived by her companion of 22 years, Norma Stephenson, her children, Taytum and Lilah Stephenson, her mother, Myrtice (Marty) and stepfather Brian Carrol, two brothers: Kelly Locke of Jamestown, CA and Darrell (Boogie) Johnston of Sweet Home, OR; two nieces Mykal and Mylee Johnston.
Visitation for Loretta will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM, followed by Funeral Service at 10:00 AM at Winton First Southern Baptist Church, 7264 W. Myrtle Ave. in Winton. Burial will immediately follow at Winton Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 7, 2020