Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Locke. View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Visitation 9:00 AM Winton First Southern Baptist Church 7264 W. Myrtle Ave Winton , CA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Winton First Southern Baptist Church 7264 W. Myrtle Ave Winton , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Loretta Marie Locke

Nov 24, 1966 - Jan 18, 2020

Loretta was born in San Bernardino, CA on November 24, 1966 to Clifford and Myrtice Locke. She passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 in Merced on January 18, 2020.

Loretta was an ICU (cardiac care) Nurse for 15 years in California and Oregon and later returned to school and became a Family Nurse Practitioner, and practiced in Merced at Dignity Health Care. Loretta became a born again Christian and was baptized in September 2001. Her love for the Lord was amazing and complimented her gentle spirit. Loretta organized several missionary trips to Guatemala, providing medical care and life-saving measures to the community. Loretta was an excellent cook organizing and hosting many holiday dinners in her home for family and friends.

Loretta was preceded by her father, Clifford Locke. She is survived by her companion of 22 years, Norma Stephenson, her children, Taytum and Lilah Stephenson, her mother, Myrtice (Marty) and stepfather Brian Carrol, two brothers: Kelly Locke of Jamestown, CA and Darrell (Boogie) Johnston of Sweet Home, OR; two nieces Mykal and Mylee Johnston.

Visitation for Loretta will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM, followed by Funeral Service at 10:00 AM at Winton First Southern Baptist Church, 7264 W. Myrtle Ave. in Winton. Burial will immediately follow at Winton Cemetery.

www.cvobituaries.com





Loretta Marie LockeNov 24, 1966 - Jan 18, 2020Loretta was born in San Bernardino, CA on November 24, 1966 to Clifford and Myrtice Locke. She passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 in Merced on January 18, 2020.Loretta was an ICU (cardiac care) Nurse for 15 years in California and Oregon and later returned to school and became a Family Nurse Practitioner, and practiced in Merced at Dignity Health Care. Loretta became a born again Christian and was baptized in September 2001. Her love for the Lord was amazing and complimented her gentle spirit. Loretta organized several missionary trips to Guatemala, providing medical care and life-saving measures to the community. Loretta was an excellent cook organizing and hosting many holiday dinners in her home for family and friends.Loretta was preceded by her father, Clifford Locke. She is survived by her companion of 22 years, Norma Stephenson, her children, Taytum and Lilah Stephenson, her mother, Myrtice (Marty) and stepfather Brian Carrol, two brothers: Kelly Locke of Jamestown, CA and Darrell (Boogie) Johnston of Sweet Home, OR; two nieces Mykal and Mylee Johnston.Visitation for Loretta will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM, followed by Funeral Service at 10:00 AM at Winton First Southern Baptist Church, 7264 W. Myrtle Ave. in Winton. Burial will immediately follow at Winton Cemetery. Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close