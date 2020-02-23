Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Lorna Nunes

SEP 30, 1929 - FEB 17, 2020

Lorna Merle Nunes was born and raised in Merced, CA and after graduating from Merced High School she married Louie Nunes. They moved to a ranch in Winton where she lived untill her death.

Lorna Merle, (as her grandkids liked to call her) worked alongside Louie raising sweet potatoes and later almonds. Lorna also worked part-time at her father's store, Alvord and Fergusons in Merced. Lorna's true loves were working in her yard, reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing scrabble and watching her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up. She was an avid sports fan for most sports and a lifelong LA Dodgers and LA Rams fan.

When Louie began team roping, Lorna began timing at many of the team roping events. She also hauled her girls to many horse shows, JR. Rodeos, trail rides and was the Horse Leader for the Winton 4-H club for several years.

Lorna is preceded in death by her husband Louie Nunes, her granddaughter, Stacey Thompson, her parents, Loren and Edith Alvord; her brothers, Lester and Chester Halverson and her sister Roberta Hartman.

She is survived by her children Lynda McDaniel (Jerry) of Fall River Mills, CA, Barbara Kingston of Winton, CA and Lou Ann Garcia (Henry) of Livingston, CA; her sisters, Janice Freitas of Atwater, CA and Marilyn Williams of Lincoln, CA. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service for Lorna on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Merced District Cemetery, Merced, CA.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, FD 538, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California, 209-722-4191

