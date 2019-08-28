Lorraine Unruh (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH
44659
(330)-359-5252
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rock of Ages Mennonite Church
4451 S. Kansas Road
Apple Creek, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Rock of Ages Mennonite Church
4451 S. Kansas Road
Apple Creek, OH
View Map
Obituary
Lorraine D. Unruh
August 14, 1933 - August 26, 2019
Lorraine Delores Unruh, 86, of Mount Eaton, OH, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.
She was born in Walsh, CO on August 14, 1933 to the late Amiel and Hanah (Koehn) Koehn and moved to Winton, CA with her parents in 1934, where she grew up and went to school.
She was baptized on November 30, 1946 by Irvin Harms and married Earl Unruh on March 24, 1957 in Livingston, CA. She had lived in Livingston prior to moving to Ohio.
She will be missed by her children, Bryan and Martha Unruh and Charles and Carolyn Unruh; and her granddaughter, Cynthia Unruh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Unruh; and her son, Burton Unruh.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 10:30 am at the Rock of Ages Mennonite Church, 4451 S. Kansas Road, Apple Creek, OH. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 6-8 PM at the church. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 28, 2019
