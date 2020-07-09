Lory Lyn OrtegaApril 3, 1955 - June 27, 2020On June 27th, Lory Ortega, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully at her home after a long heroic struggle with ALS.Lory was born and raised in Merced, California by her parents, Richard and Reba Beutel. She attended McSwain Elementary and graduated from Merced High School in 1973. Lory met her loving husband, Richard Ortega, in 1969 and married him right out of high school. They had one beautiful daughter, Natalie.Being raised on a ranch, Lory loved the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, decorating her home and watching her daughter play soccer. She also enjoyed cooking, going to the casino, being with her family and riding passenger on Richard's motorcycle among many other things. She worked for many years in the Merced County auditor's office as well as helping her husband run their business, Ortega's Watch Repair. She loved and was dedicated to her family and friends. Always giving and never expecting anything in return. Lory was an exceptional person who was kind to all she met, a very hard-worker, fun-loving and was taken much too soon.Lory is preceded in death by her father, Richard Beutel and sisters, Debbie DeBoer and Marilyn Fleming. She is survived by her husband, Richard, of 47 years, daughter, Natalie (Ortega) Webb, son-in-law, Greg Webb and beloved grandson, Jacob Webb, mother, Reba Beutel and brothers, Chris and David Beutel. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.Richard and Natalie would like to thank all friends and family for the continued support and encouragement that was given to Lory over the past few months of her life. The greetings cards, donations from close friends and family, meals that were brought over, texts and the love and joy that everyone gave to Lory while she was still with us will never be forgotten and will continue to help her family get through this time of hardship.The family has planned a service and celebration of life at a later date, when everyone can come together to honor the amazing woman Lory was and will always be.