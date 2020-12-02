Louie Diaz

May 22, 1949 - November 17, 2020

Winton, California - Louie Diaz a resident of Winton Ca. passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 due to health issues.

He was born on May 22, 1949 in Mexico to Inez Diaz. Louie attended Merced high school where he was a proud FFA member and where he met the love of his life Rosemarie Navarro who he shared 51 years of marriage. Louie worked as a foreman of the Merced County Fairgrounds for 29 years and Merced Cemetery for 6 years.

Louie's biggest passion was working as a Volunteer Fireman for 27 years with the Winton fire department where he went on to become a Training Captain, Assistant Chief, and Fire Chief. He was also known for setting up the Merced County fire department training sessions. During his years with the Winton fire department he was very involved with his community and he'd dress up as Santa every Christmas at the fire station. Louie was recognized by the fire department as fireman of the year and the community celebrated by honoring him as Grand Marshal in the Winton parade.

Louie is survived by his wife Rose, his sons John and Raymond, his daughters Charlene and Melissa, His niece who he raised Sophie and her son Eddie Diaz. His granddaughters Sierra, Amber, Pepper, and his great grandson Damian.

Due to no visitations we will be having the procession at precisely 12 PM from Atwater Ivers and Alcorn located on 3050 Winton Way to the Winton fire station to honor his last farewell and proceed to the Winton cemetery for gravesite service on December 4 at 1 PM mask and social distancing are required.





