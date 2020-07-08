1/1
Louie Gonzales
1929 - 2020
Born October 31, 1929 in Merced, California. Louie passed away on June 27, 2020 in Clovis, California.
He was preceded in death by his father, Adolpho Gonzales and mother Lena Divorce, sisters, Virginia Dupont, Julia Gonzales, brother Robert Amador, first wife Gloria Gonzales and second wife Alice Gonzales.
Louie is survived by his daughter Louise Ethington and husband Bob, his son Daniel Gonzales and wife Sharon, sister, Elena Gonzales, five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rosary will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, July 10, 2020 with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Merced, burial at Calvary Cemetery in Merced.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Rosary
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
