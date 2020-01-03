Louis Paul Cardoza
Mar 21, 1962 - Dec 23, 2019
Louis Paul Cardoza "Louie"' age 57, passed away December 23, 2019 at Sutter Memorial in Modesto after a short illness. Louis was born March 21, 1962 in Los Banos to Manuel "Cardy" and LaVerne Cardoza. He attended Our Lady of Fatima School and Los Banos High School. Louie worked for San Joaquin Dairymen's, Rooney's Liquor, and most recently employed at David Santos Farming.
Louie enjoyed cooking and preparing all the Holiday meals and decorating for his family, keeping with their family traditions. Louie had many God given talents. He always enjoyed working with his hands. He had a vision for building and creating unique pieces, including metal art. He enjoyed working in his yard, with his plants and flowers. He took great pride in all his work.
Louie is preceded in death by his father, Manuel "Cardy" Cardoza; grandparents Louis and Josephine Leos.
Louie is survived by his loving mother, LaVerne Cardoza; two children, daughter Alexis Cardoza and son Lucas (Brittany) Cardoza; three grandchildren, Elliott Cardoza, Benjamin Cardoza, and a newborn baby girl Amelia Louise Cardoza (who he lovingly referred to as Millie Lou); and two sisters , Jayne (Chris) Cesario and Sharon (Steve) Hogan. He is also survived by his Sisi Sophie Hume and Godmother Claire Hughes.
A visitation will he held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 5pm at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel followed by the Rosary at 7pm. the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Los Banos. Donations may be made to the or the . Services entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 3, 2020