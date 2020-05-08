Louis Dexter (L.D.) Loveall
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Dexter (L.D.) Loveall
December 1, 1926 - May 2, 2020
L.D. Loveall of Hughson passed away at home on May 2, 2020.

He was born and raised in Mannford, Oklahoma until he moved to California as a young adult. Here, he first worked in the shipyards and later proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He married his beloved wife, Wanda McCrary in 1951, and together they raised their family in the Turlock area.

L.D. worked for TID for over 30 years and was very involved in the local community throughout his life. He was a longtime member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Waterford, coached baseball, and was an active participant in the 4-H Club.

He was truly a lifelong learner, and a talented gardener and woodworker. His annual vegetable garden was the envy of many and a source of pride and joy for him. Gardening was a hobby and passion that he maintained through the end of his life.

To know L.D. is to know that he was strong in body and spirit. He was fiercely independent and stubborn, and his children and grandchildren never knew what they would find him doing when stopping by for a visit, including finding him up on the roof fixing something into his 90's.

A devoted father, loving Papa and Great-Papa, family was consistently L.D.'s top priority. He was always ready to lend a hand, listen to your troubles, or play with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family was blessed to have 93 years with him, although it was still not enough. He was a calming, constant presence and is greatly missed by his family and loved ones.

L.D. is survived by Wanda Loveall, his loving wife of 68 years; son Michael Loveall (Leslie) of Hickman; daughter Teresa Angle (Ski) of Hughson; son Kevin Loveall (Kristin) of Hughson; grandchildren Brandon Angle (Allison), Sara Carter (Lloyd), Joshua Loveall (Courtney), Courtney Erlenbusch (Nate), Katie Pham (Kevin), Kayla Lancaster, and Kyle Short; great-grandchildren Camrynn Loveall, Heidi Lancaster, Karly Erlenbusch, Jenner Erlenbusch, Emma Angle, Bella Angle, Logan Loveall, Andrew Angle, and Colton Loveall; and brothers Harold and Jerry Loveall.

L.D. is preceded in death by his parents Benton and Meda Loveall, brothers Melvin, Joe, Jack, and Vernon Loveall, sister Maxine Landers, and grandson-in-law Evan Lancaster.

A private service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on May 11, 2020.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee & Chowchilla News from May 8 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Service
Lakewood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 8, 2020
I remember being a small child in Hickman and Mr Loveall used to come by and visit with my Dad. So sorry for your loss.
Johnnie Drake
Acquaintance
May 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved