Louis John Valadon

Oct 3, 1942 - June 9, 2019

Louis John Valadon was born on October 3, 1942 and passed away June 9, 2019 in a Modesto, CA hospital, after a heart attack and the many complications that followed. He had also been battling diabetes for many years and in October had started dialysis.

Louie was a resident of Atwater, California most of his life. He attended and graduated from Atwater High School. He worked for PG&E as a Construction Foreman and retired after 31 years.

Louie was an avid hunter and loved fishing. That is what he enjoyed the most. His love and passion for hunting was passed on to his son, Paul. They shared many special hunts and trips together.

Louie is preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Cecelia K. Valadon. He is survived by his son, Paul Valadon, daughter-in-law Diane of Bakersfield, CA and his daughter, Jenni Campbell and son in-law, Bryce of Lucerne Valley, CA. Grandchildren John Valadon, Krista Mathews, Ty Campbell, Ryan Campbell and Collin Campbell. His great-grandchildren, Spencer & Logan Campbell, Addilyn-Rose Campbell and Victoria Valadon.

There are many stories to tell of Louis Valadon. He had a special sense of humor and he will be missed by many loved ones.

