Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Immaculate Conception Church Atwater , CA Obituary

Louise E Bello

May 9, 1915 ~ Sept 28, 2019

Louise Bello was born on May 9, 1915 in Livingston, CA, and passed away in Merced on September 28, 2019 at the age of 104. The first-born child and only daughter of Joe G. and Rosie Silva, Louise attended Arena grammar school and Livingston high school before moving with her family to Atwater.

She met and married Ambrose Bello in 1943 and was a farm wife until his untimely death in 1959. Louise then moved back to the family home with her mother and youngest brother until her death. Louise wouldn't fly, but loved to travel and was always up for a "road trip." She enjoyed many cross-country trips with her brother and sister-in-law to attend his army reunions. Louise loved her "stories" on TV and was the family historian who knew everyone's birthday. She delighted family and friends with her famous macaroni salad and Portuguese sweet bread.

She was an active member of several Portuguese organizations, including the IDES, UPEC, UPPEC, and SPRSI, as well as the Immaculate Conception Mission Church. In addition to her husband Ambrose, Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Joe G. and Rosie Silva, her brothers Manuel, Anthony, Arthur and John Silva, and her nephew Joseph Silva. She is survived by her youngest brother Harry Silva. She also leaves four nieces and two nephews.

A visitation will be held 4-7pm Thursday, October 3rd at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. A rosary and mass will be held 10:30am Friday, October 4th at Immaculate Conception Church in Atwater, CA. Burial to follow at Winton Cemetery.

