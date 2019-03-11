Louise Chivers
Mar 10, 1939 - Mar 5, 2019
Louise Chivers, 79 of Gustine passed away Tuesday, March 5th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mrs. Chivers was born in Merced and was a resident of Gustine for 31 years. She was an Elementary School teacher for 20 years. She was a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine and a member of the SPRSI, PFSA, YLI, Native Sons of the Golden West, Gustine Senior Citizens and the Knights of Columbus.
Mrs. Chivers is survived by her husband, Thomas G. Chivers of Gustine; sons, Bill (Sue) Chivers of Modesto and Ed Chivers of Oregon; daughters, Michelle Riddell of Gustine and Julie Kee of Oregon; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 14th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Gustine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, March 15th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Aid Society of Northern California, P.O. Box 60095, Sacramento, CA 95860.
