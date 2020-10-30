Louise Spadafore Klock
March 25, 1941 - September 20, 2020
Louise Spadafore Klock was born March 25, 1941, to Thomas and Louise Spadafore. She passed away September 20, 2020. In 1960, she graduated from Los Banos High School and was a proud Tiger. She was also a diehard 49ers' fan. She retired after many years working as a foster parent and as a home health caregiver. In her spare time, she loved baking treats and desserts for family and friends. She was very proud of her Italian heritage and helped pass on the art of making traditional spaghetti sauce to her family's younger generations.
She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Louise Spadafore, her husband Donald Klock, her son Roy Thomas Klock, and her brother Mike Spadafore. She is survived by five siblings, Adeline Barone of Sacramento, Theresa Honeychurch of Stockton, Evelyn Pereira (Henry), Tom Spadafore (Pati), and Mary Ann Paradiso (Joey) of Los Banos, and sister-in-law Marlene Spadafore of Santa Clara. She also leaves behind stepsons Donald Jr. and Gerald Klock, stepdaughter Lulu Klock, and many other relatives who will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
Interment will be at the Los Banos Cemetery on November 6, 2020. www.cvobituaries.com