1/1
Louise Klock
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Spadafore Klock
March 25, 1941 - September 20, 2020
Louise Spadafore Klock was born March 25, 1941, to Thomas and Louise Spadafore. She passed away September 20, 2020. In 1960, she graduated from Los Banos High School and was a proud Tiger. She was also a diehard 49ers' fan. She retired after many years working as a foster parent and as a home health caregiver. In her spare time, she loved baking treats and desserts for family and friends. She was very proud of her Italian heritage and helped pass on the art of making traditional spaghetti sauce to her family's younger generations.
She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Louise Spadafore, her husband Donald Klock, her son Roy Thomas Klock, and her brother Mike Spadafore. She is survived by five siblings, Adeline Barone of Sacramento, Theresa Honeychurch of Stockton, Evelyn Pereira (Henry), Tom Spadafore (Pati), and Mary Ann Paradiso (Joey) of Los Banos, and sister-in-law Marlene Spadafore of Santa Clara. She also leaves behind stepsons Donald Jr. and Gerald Klock, stepdaughter Lulu Klock, and many other relatives who will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Interment will be at the Los Banos Cemetery on November 6, 2020.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Banos Enterprise on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Interment
Los Banos Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved