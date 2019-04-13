Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Louise Silva

February 10, 1923 – April 10, 2019

Louise Silva a lifelong resident of Merced, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 with her family by her side. Louise was born February 10, 1923 in Merced to Columba and Joseph P Canepa, who emigrated from Italy in the 1920's. When she was 5 years old Louise's father died. Her mom later married Gisterto Giobetti and he raised her as his daughter. The family lived in the Italian enclave in Merced and worked on their tomato farm. Her family all worked together on the farm and sold their produce at their vegetable stand.

At 20 years old, Louise got a job as a secretary at Castle Airforce Base. She met her future husband, Frank at a Grange dance. They got married and moved to Hopeton to raise their family and run a dairy. After working on the dairy for many years, Louise went to work for the Hopeton School/Merced River school district as a secretary a job she loved. She retired from the school district as one of the most senior secretaries.

Louise was a devote catholic. She was one of the founding members of the St. Johns Altar Society. She was also a founding member of the St. Johns Fiesta in Hopeton, and the Hopeton Grange. Always wanting to be involved in her community, Louise was a 4H Leader and established the parent club in Hopeton. Whether on the ranch or when she lived in town, gardening was her passion. She grew all kinds of vegetables and always kept her neighbors supplied with produce. Growing prize-winning roses was another one of her special talents. Some of her favorite pastimes were going to flea markets and lunch with her daughters and watching the San Francisco Giants. Louise was a beautiful, classy lady who was cherished by her entire family

Louise is survived by her daughters; Laurel Mancebo (Don) and Roxanne Silva Sherman (Fred). Also surviving are her grandchildren Kristin Havel (Charles) and Jeremy Mancebo; great grandchildren Riley and Kenzie Havel. The family wishes to express their unending gratitude to her angles; Maria Lara and Domitila Orellana whom she loved dearly and took such wonderful care of her, adding many years to her life. The family wishes to thank the many friends and relatives who offered their prayers, brought food and showed their support in so many ways.

Rosary for Louise will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1pm at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Merced. Funeral Mass will follow. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Merced, CA.

Donations can be made in Louise's honors to the or Valley Children's Hospital.

