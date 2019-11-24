Louise Lois Webb
Apr 23, 1932 - Nov 21, 2019
Louise Lois Webb, 87, went to be with her Heavenly Father, and beloved husband in heaven on November 21, 2019. She passed away peacefully in her home.
Louise was born to John and Idella Hite in Searcy, Arkansas on April 23, 1932. She and her husband, Ruben, married on August 8, 1950, and welcomed their only son Timothy Dean Webb on April 29, 1958.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents, John and Idella Hite, as well as her younger brother Gene Hite. She is survived by her son, Tim Webb and his wife Linda, her two granddaughters: Jenna Garcia and her husband Jason Garcia; Kaelin Vega and her husband Jesse Vega; and two great grandchildren, Jace Garcia and Sophia Vega.
Viewing and visitation for Louise will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM, followed by Funeral Service at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Christian Center in Winton. Burial will immediately follow at Winton Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019