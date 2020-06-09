Lowell Eugene "Slim" FoxJune 7, 1966- June 3, 2020Lowell Eugene Fox, known as Slim to most, passed away on June 3, 2020 in his home in Catharine, Kansas at the age of 53. He was born June 7, 1966 in Montrose, Colorado to Paul Eugene Fox and Phyllis Jean Duree.Lowell was a truck driver and school bus driver for special needs students. He grew up and spent most his life in Merced, California and graduated from Merced High School class of '85. His hobbies included art, baking, cooking, and he enjoyed his friends and family. He moved to Catharine, Kansas about eight months ago.Survivors include two sons, Eric E. Fox, Council Grove, KS; Harley D Kinard, CA; three step-sons, Jesse Pavek, Council Grove, KS; Robert Sean Theurer and Aaron Theurer both of CA; one step-daughter, Heather Theurer, Council Grove, KS; his mother, Phyllis Mast, Catharine, KS; his father, Paul Eugene Fox, Bogalusa, LA; one sister, Laura Fox, Catharine, KS; five half-brothers, Nathan Goebel, North Platte, NE; Anthony Goebel, NE; Christopher Goebel, Merced, CA; Gregg Goebel, Nebraska City, NE; six step-brothers, Larry Mast, David Mast and William Mast, all of CA; Ronald Mast, Richard Mast, and Luke Mast, all of CO; and his former wife of many years Susie Fox, Council Grove, KS.He was preceded in death by one brother, Jody Webb; one step-sister, Vicki Counts; and his step-father, Lon Mast.Memorial services will be held at a later date. Services are entrusted to Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Hays, Kansas.