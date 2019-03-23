Lowell Gene Krumm
|
Jun 6, 1935 - Mar 16, 2019
As the second of eight children, Lowell was born to Andrew and Phoebe Krumm in Madrid, Nebraska in the family home, an old school house. The family moved to Planada, CA when he was 3 years old.
After graduating from Merced High School in 1954, he attended San Jose State for 2 years, majoring in Physical Education. He later blamed all of his physical aches and pains on "his glory days" playing football. Because the military draft was about to catch up with him and he ran out of money to attend college, he joined the Army in 1957. After basic training at Fort Ord, CA, he spent the rest of active duty in Fort Hood, Texas, finishing his Army career in the Reserves in 1963. After active duty, he attended Fresno State, graduating with a B.S. in Agronomy in 1961. He married Carol McKee five months before ending his tour in Texas.
Lowell worked as a farm manager for five years and then went into the farming business for himself as an almond grower and custom harvesting. He retired from farming in 2003. He was active in FFA and 4-H in high school, attaining All-Star status in 1954. He also joined DeMolay in 1953. In 1966, he became a charter member of Gideons International and was an active member of First Baptist Church in Merced.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Rene Krumm. His surviving family are his wife of 60-1/2 years, Carol Krumm, and daughter, Susan Krumm Hedden. He leaves grandchildren Danny Hedden, David (Tonya) Hedden, and Elizabeth (Bryan) Carpenter, and great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Natalie, Payton, and Gavin. Surviving siblings are Merilyn Reitnauer, Richard (Nancy) Krumm, Eleanor (Alton) Sissell, Emma Wenger, David Krumm, and Michael (Donna Krumm. Also, sister-in-law Cathy Krumm.
Memorial Service is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30th, at First Baptist Church, 500 Buena Vista, Merced, CA. Interment is at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 29th. Gideons Internation was dear to Lowell's heart if you care to contribute in his memory. Their address is PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or gideons.org.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019