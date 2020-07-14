Lucia GuerreroSep 15, 1964 - Jul 4, 2020Lucia Guerrero, 55, of Villagran, Guanajuato passed away peacefully during the early morning hours on July 4, 2020 in her home. In the early years of her life, the Guerrero family moved between Villagran, GTO and Modesto, CA. In 1980, Lucy decided to stay in Modesto in order to graduate high school, go to college and help her father with his business. In 1986, Lucy moved to Planada, CA, where she purchased a home and reared her children. Lucia touched many lives and was loved by all those who met her. Lucia had recently retired from Planada Elementary School District, where she worked as a custodian for 25 years. Mrs. Esquivel of PESD described Lucy as the matriarch of cleanliness and safety for the students and staff in the Planada School District, a priority she cherished and took great pride in.Lucia had many hobbies which included sewing, painting, looking for rocks and traveling along the coast with her husband Alex. Lucia especially enjoyed spending time with her three children and four grandchildren. She often expressed how grandchildren are your children born all over again, a love that she could never explain.Her children and husband would like to thank family, friends and the Planada community for the support and encouragement for Lucy over the last months of her life. The drive by parades, text messages and home deliveries did not go unnoticed. Thank you to every Planada Elementary and Cesar E. Chavez Middle School staff member and student that offered to help her on campus and for all the smiles and hellos.The family has planned services at a later date, where everyone can come together and honor the life of the kind-hearted woman that Lucia was and will always be. Her smile and presence will be missed.