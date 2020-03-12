Luella Thomas

Luella Merle Thomas
Dec 12, 1942 - Mar 7, 2020
Luella Merle (Cotton) Thomas was born on December 12, 1942 and passed away peacefully following a brave fight against Kidney disease and diabetes on March 7, 2020.
Luella, called Toni by family and friends, was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Mae Cotton and her sister and brother-in-law Kay and Ray Jones.
She is survived by her children Maria Blanco (Buzz), Mark McDaniel, David McDaniel (Missy), James McDaniel (Sue), Darin McDaniel, Wes McDaniel (Jamie), 15 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Scoble (Bob) and her nieces and nephews.
Her family and friends will miss her positive spirit and caring heart.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
