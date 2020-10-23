Guadalupe Villegas ChavezJuly 26, 1928 - Oct 9, 2020Guadalupe Villegas Chavez was born July 26, 1928 in Mexico City and passed away on October 9, 2020 in Merced, CA. Lupe (as her friends and family called her) came to the U.S. in 1950 to start a life with her husband of 68 years, Joe. A resident of Le Grand and Planada, CA before moving to Merced over 30 years ago she made friends and enriched the community everywhere she went. She worked as a mother, wife, farm laborer, and cannery worker; along with selling Jafra products to almost anyone she came into contact with. She was a devoted Catholic attending St. Patrick's Parish and Iglesia del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, as well as a spousal member of the American Legion.Lupe is survived by her eldest son, J. David Chavez of Fresno, CA; her youngest son, George Chavez of Tracy, CA and his wife Jenise; and her grandchildren, Christina Chavez of Fresno, CA, and Sarah A. Chavez of Tacoma, WA and her partner, Daniel Lewis.Lupe was preceded in death by her husband, Joe M. Chavez and her son, Richard Michael Chavez.There will be a visitation for Lupe on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the rosary starting at 7:00 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, CA. The mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced, CA. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Merced, CA.In lieu of flowers, we'd like to encourage donations in her name to the VFW American Legion in Merced.