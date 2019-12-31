Our loving mother and grandmother Lupe Solis, 91, of Livingston, CA, passed away peacefully at home on Dec.21,2019. She was born Dec.12,1928, in Mexico. A daughter of Regino Solis and Felisitas Saldaña. A loving mother to 3 daughters, Josephine, Sylvia, Ophelia and late son Israel. She is also survived by 6 siblings, 7 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
Lupe believed in the power of prayer and serving those in need. She was a storyteller, wonderful cook, avid traveller, and gardener. She was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. We will miss her every day.
A memorial service will be held at 10AM on January 3, 2020 at Livingston Hispanic SDA Church, 703 4th St., Livingston, CA. Burial services, Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 31, 2019