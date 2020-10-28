Lynda Ruth SykesFeb 24, 1941 - Oct 20, 2020Lynda Ruth Sykes aged 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA. She was born on February 24, 1941 to her parents, Raymond Charles Sanders & Charlotte Lavender-Sanders in Barowden, England. She was the oldest of two children: her sister, Carol Sanders (Joe). She was preceded in death by her parents and stepdaughter, Gail Ann Arceo.Lynda was united in marriage with Holly W. Boles in 1960. To this union 3 daughters: Denise Johnson, born in 1961; Carolynn Trigueros, born in 1962; Sonia R. Hogan, born in 1970. Later in years she met and married John H. Sykes II in Las Vegas, NV on March 17th, 1978. To this union one son, Robert L. Sykes. They were married and resided in Merced (happily) for about 42 years.Lynda was a Home Care Giver, Housekeeper, and belonged to several clubs: CA Locksmith Association, Merced Kiwanis Club, Merced Women's Club, British Wives Club, & Red Hat Society. She loved being a mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, and Auntie.Lynda leaves to cherish her memory her husband, John H. Sykes II; her sister, Carol sanders (Joe); her daughters, Denise Johnson (John), Carolynn Trigueros (Romel), Sonia R. Hogan (Steve); her son, Robert L. Sykes (Anna); her stepdaughters, Kathleen Montanez; Rose J Eastman (Jeff); Margo Merritt; her stepson, John H. Sykes III (Lisa). She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 generations of nieces & nephews, and a host of friends. She was loved by so much and will be missed. Heaven has gained a beautiful, loving Angel.A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B street, Merced, CA. Due to Merced County regulations masks are required to be worn at all times.